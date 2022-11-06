PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton received two grants from the Oregon Department of Energy to support community energy resilience.
The energy department announced the grants, which total $1.6 million, as part of its Community Renewable Energy Grant Program, which House Bill 2021 funded.
The grants, a Construction Renewable Project grant and a Construction Resilience grant. will allow Pendleton to install solar panels and battery storage at the Wastewater Treatment Resource Recovery Facility.
The Construction Renewable Project grant totals $816,424, and will fund a 100 kilowatt battery storage system at a solar-power site near the facility. The battery system will create a closed-circuit that will allow power to run to Pendleton’s water treatment plant during storm outages, and will help the city save diesel.
The Construction Resilience grant totals $850,000, and covers 50% of the costs for installing solar panels over the chlorine contact chamber of Wastewater Treatment Resource Recovery Facility. The solar panels will introduce a renewable power source for the facility, providing 240-300 kilowatt hours of renewable power. The placement of the panels also benefits the facility by keeping the chlorine contact chamber in the shade, thus reducing water temperatures and minimizing chlorine loss.
