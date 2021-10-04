PENDLETON — The Pendleton area experienced near normal temperatures during the month of September, according to preliminary data received by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Office in Pendleton.
The average temperature during the month was 63.7 degrees, 0.2 degrees above normal. High temperatures averaged 78.5 degrees, 1.1 degrees above normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest temperature was 90 degrees recorded on Sept. 5.
Low temperatures averaged 48.8 degrees, 0.6 degrees below normal. The lowest temperature for the month was 38 degrees, recorded on Sept. 16.
Precipitation for the month totaled 0.63 inches, which was 0.06 inches above normal, the report said. Measurable precipitation — at least 0.01 inch — was received on four days during the month, according to the monthly climate summary, with the heaviest, 0.32 inches, recorded on Sept. 27.
Precipitation for the year is 4.99 inches, which is 3.67 inches below normal. Since October 2020, the water year precipitation at the Pendleton airport has been 9.44 inches, 3.22 inches below normal, according to the monthly climate summary.
The highest wind gust was 52 mph on Sept. 18, the report said.
The outlook for October from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for near normal temperatures and above normal precipitation. Normal highs for the Pendleton airport fall from 71 degrees at the start of October to 57 degrees at the end of the month. Normal lows fall from 44 degrees to 37 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.01 inches.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.