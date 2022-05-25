PENDLETON — The prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in in New York City has awarded press credentials to local YouTube movie reviewer Nicholas Jennings.
“I was surprised,” Jennings said. “I never expected in a million years to be accredited. My YouTube channel only has 1,000 subscribers.” His site is called Spirit Man Studios.
The Sundance Film Festival at Park City, Utah, and Tribeca began streaming entered movies to homes shortly before the pandemic, according to Jennings. Without accreditation, he had to pay in advance to review entries.
“It’s almost as good as being there,” Jennings said, “except for schmoozing with industry types. Attending in person is on my bucket list.”
When the Pendleton resident applied online for press credentials, he listed himself as boss and employee of his channel.
“I didn’t get any consideration as the nephew of the Eastern Oregon Film Festival founder,” Jennings said, “nor should I.”
The EOFF at La Grande runs Oct. 20 to 22 this year. Christopher Jennings’ indie flick fest is billed as “three days of independent film, music, conversation & community.”
Nicholas Jennings also is a filmmaker and is working on feature-length and short scripts, including a comedy. He and four colleagues won “Best Domestic Short Film” at the first James Bond III Film Festival’s Web and New Media Edition in 2019. He also is babysitting his brother’s birds.
"They're noisier when I'm on the phone," he said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.