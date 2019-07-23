PENDLETON — Pendleton residents have a couple more days to register with the city police department for National Night Out parties.
Tuesday was the deadline to register for the chance to win hot dogs, beverages, and more from local sponsors. Shelly Studebaker is the community services officer with Pendleton police and coordinates National Night Out and other events. She said she received five registrations, so she would extend the deadline a couple of days.
Pendleton police in years past hosted a National Night Out event at a city park, providing free hot dogs, beverages and ice cream floats to any and all who came. That required a large contingent of department staff. Studebaker last year implemented the change for locals to host smaller gatherings in neighborhoods and city parks the evening of the first Tuesday of August. Several neighborhoods took advantage of the program and hosted parties at Roy Raley Park, the Kiwanis Park and the 100 block of Southeast Seventh Street.
“This year, I kind of wanted to see if it would take off on its own,” she said. “It’s still strong, as far as I’m concerned.”
Neighbors holding their own gatherings is more in line with the ethos of National Night Out. Studebaker also said she sees the lower turnout as a positive. Community partners, including Hill Meat Co., Safeway, Walmart and more, have multiple demands to contribute to community events, so with fewer registrations, there could be enough free goods to go around.
Some circumstances may have played a role in why more groups are not participating. Residents on Southwest 44th Street, for example, played hosts last year, but the April flooding of McKay Creek hit that neighborhood hard.
Officers again will visit the NNO gatherings, she said, and those who do register qualify for a drawing to win all the fixings for ice cream floats. Pendleton police also will again hold a coloring contest for children 3-11 years old. The coloring sheet will be available at the Pendleton Public Library, Pendleton Police Department and the Children’s Museum of Eastern Oregon.
For more information about National Night Out, email PPD-NNO@ci.pendleton.or.us or call Studebaker at 541-276-4411 extension 1109.
