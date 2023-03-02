"The city has given us no compelling argument why widening is necessary. There has been a lack of communication. If you wanted a letter to go unnoticed, you'd send it out in August." Andrew Perkins

"Having cars parked in front of us would be more dangerous, not less," he said. "Where's the need? Pendleton High School has about half its 1992 enrollment." Winston Hill

"Were any residents in favor of widening Despain?" Steve Campbell

"No one (at the stop signs) did as I was taught in Don Requa's driver's ed class in the 1960s: look both ways twice." Dean Fouquette

"Bulb outs do slow people down. But we can't control drivers' mind sets. The worst offenders are local." Bob Patterson

For the last six years, streets have been the top priority. The cost of replacing old sewer and water lines and fixing streets has increased in the past two years. One city block used to cost $80,000, then it went to $120,000, and now about $150,000." John Turner

