PENDLETON — Residents of Northwest Despain Avenue in Pendleton told the city council they are opposed to widening the street they live on.

More than a dozen Pendletonians raised their hands at the council's workshop Tuesday night, Feb. 28, to show they were against the proposal to widen Despain from North Main Street to Northwest Seventh Street. No attendees at the workshop save city staff showed support for the plan.

