PENDLETON — In a 180-degree turn, the Pendleton City Council could soon move to prevent a series of historic sidewalk stamps from future public display.
In a Monday, Nov. 30, press release, Mayor John Turner announced that he will direct the city public works department not to restamp the cross streets of Southeast Byers Avenue where the stamps were displayed. At a future meeting, Turner wants the city to amend its historic preservation ordinance to reverse requirements that require the city to preserve or replace the stamps.
“Now is not the time to fan these emotions by doing something that we have traditionally not done in the past, namely marking new sidewalks with controversial names,” he said in a statement.
Etchings of the names of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson and P.G.T. Beauregard have long existed on the sidewalks lining Byers, a relic from pre-World War II Pendleton, when most of the city’s streets had different names.
The issue came to a head after the city approved a $1 million project to reconstruct and expand Southeast Byers, which included repairs to the sidewalk.
The city’s historic preservation commission determined that all of the stamps should be preserved, either by cutting them out and reinstalling them in the new pavement or using new stamps to replicate them. Kate Dimon, the commission’s vice chair, argued that the decision was politically neutral and was meant as a way to preserve Pendleton’s history rather than an endorsement of the Confederacy.
But on Nov. 16, resident Joshua Walker intentionally broke a cutout of the Jefferson Davis stamp and affixed a pro-Black Lives Matter sign to it. Walker was cited for misdemeanor criminal mischief, but he described it as an act of protest of a city government that was failing to reckon with the country’s racist history.
While Turner initially said he didn’t anticipate the council would take up the issue of stamp preservation, adding that he found it disturbing that someone would try to “rewrite history,” he later changed his mind when he visited other sidewalks around town.
In an interview, Turner said he noticed that stamps on other sidewalks hadn’t been preserved when the city repaired or replaced the concrete. For the sake of consistency and as a way to quell political tensions, Turner said he now supports a policy change.
Even if the stamps are no longer displayed on the sidewalk, Turner said the names will still appear on historical maps. The city also intends to donate the remaining stamps to the Umatilla County Historical Society.
While Pendleton is geographically distant from what had been known as the Confederate States of America, some of its early residents may have been politically sympathetic.
Reports in the East Oregonian‘s archives state that some of the early white settlers in the Pendleton area were Confederate veterans from the Midwest. When Pendleton was incorporated, the city’s founders named the town after Ohio Sen. George Pendleton, whose political legacy included being the Democratic vice presidential candidate on a ticket that ran against Abraham Lincoln in 1864, and opposing the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.