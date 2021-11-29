PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up Association at its annual stockholders meeting Tuesday, Nov. 23, elected Karl Farber as president to lead the iconic Oregon event into its 112th year.
Farber has been on the Round-Up Board of Directors seven years and has served as concessions (three years) and as security director (the past four years), according to the press release from the Round-Up Association. Competitive Events Director Nick Sirovatka was elected vice president, Sponsors Director Tiah DeGrofft was voted in as secretary and Office/Ticketing Director Kevin Jordan will serve as the association’s treasurer.
Two new directors, Stuart Roberts, of Pendleton, and Nick Michael, of Pilot Rock, were elected to four-year terms on the Round-Up Board of Directors.
Roberts served as chief of the Pendleton Police Department for 18 years, retiring from the position in December 2020. He is a graduate of Pendleton High School, served on numerous boards and committees, including governor-appointed positions, and served as president of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police and as vice-chair of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training Police Policy Committee.
Roberts works as a law enforcement risk management consultant for City County Insurance Services of Oregon where he supports 130 police departments and sheriff’s offices statewide.
He and his wife, Lisa, an elementary school child development specialist, will have been married 30 years in August. They have two children, Lauren and Cooper. Lauren is a first grade teacher at Washington Elementary School in Pendleton, and Cooper attends Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, where he pitches for the baseball team.
Michael was born and raised in Pilot Rock. He joined the Oregon Army National Guard in 1998 and served there until he retired in 2020. He had 22-1/2 years of service and spent 30 months deployed in support of operation Enduring Freedom and other campaigns.
He met his wife, Allie Wilgus, in 2007 and they married in 2014. He has worked in different roles in the high voltage electrical industry since 2000. He works for the Bonneville Power Administration in the substation operations group.
He and his wife also raise and sell performance horses. Michael has been an active Round-Up volunteer with the hay and barns crew for 21 years.
The other Round-Up Board of Directors are: Publicity Director Pat Reay, Indians Director Dr. Harper Jones, Let ’er Buck Room Director Tim Smith, Livestock Director Justin Terry, Arena Director Berk Davis, Queen and Court Director Jason Hill, Grounds Director Casey Currin, Concessions Director Jason Graybeal, Programs and Ushers Director Rob Burnside, Room 17 and Medical Director Dr. Brad Adams and Parades Director Tim O’Hanlon.
According to the press release, the Round-Up Association reviewed multiple successes during the 2021 fiscal year ending Oct. 31. In addition to the recap of 2021, reflection on the success of the Let’er Buck Cares Fund that provided nearly $1 million in community, essential partner and local business assistance during the pandemic. The 2021 Round-Up also had an increased media presence with the Rural Media Group showing the events on the Cowboy Channel. The media agreement allowed for continued growth in contestant payout and the quality of livestock provided.
The Round-Up also was nominated for the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year. Further, the association was informed regarding their selection as a finalist for the 2021 Massey Ferguson “Sowing Good Deeds” Award. The winning rodeo committee will receive a new Massey Ferguson tractor and will be announced Dec. 1 at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Annual Convention in Las Vegas.
In addition, there are several other contract personnel that contribute to the success of the Round-Up. The PRCA announced several contract personnel who are nominated for awards in bullfighting, pickup men, secretary, timers and photographer’s categories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.