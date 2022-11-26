Pendleton Round-Up announces 2023 queen and court

PENDLETON — The queen and court of the 2023 Pendleton Round-Up all hail from Eastern Oregon.
The Pendleton Round-Up Association announced the queen and court in a press release.
Cloe Davis of Adams is the 2023 queen. The 20-year-old is studying at Blue Mountain Community College and is pursuing a degree in agriculture. The daughter of Berk and Cindy Davis is a 2020 graduate of Weston McEwen High School where she was a three-sport varsity athlete, honors student and award-winning FFA member.
Davis was 6 months old the first time she attended the Pendleton Round-Up, according to the press release, as her family supported her sister, Haley Davis, during her year as a princess on the Round-Up royalty circuit. Cloe Davis even made her Happy Canyon debut as a trunk baby and has been able to participate in almost every Happy Canyon show since. She was a pennant bearer for Round-Up for six years as well as a volunteer in the 1910 room.
She was the sixth member of her family to have the honor of representing the Pendleton Round-Up as princess in 2022 and will now be the third family member to hold the title of queen, following in the footsteps of her great-grandmother, the 1925 Queen Mildred Rogers Davis, and aunt Susan Davis Hayward, the 1972 Queen.
Joining Davis as the 2023 Round-Up princesses are Sydney Dodge, 18, of Pendleton, McKenzie Penninger, 19, of Pendleton, Deidre Schreiber, 21, of Enterprise and Emily Skramstad, 21, of Umapine. All members of the court have deep connections to the Round-Up, the press release stated.
Dodge is the daughter of Chad and Jody Dodge. She grew up in Pendleton and was a graduate of the Pendleton High School Class of 2022, earning highest honors. She is attending BMCC and will receive her associate of science transfer degree. She plans to attend Colorado State University to complete her bachelor’s degree with anticipation of attending law school afterward to pursue a career in agriculture law.
Dodge was inducted into the National Honors Society in high school, was active in FFA and competed on the Oregon High School Equestrian Team. She was a 4-H member holding several champion titles, was an Oregon Reined Cow Horse Association member and competed at a national level, showing her registered Angus cattle across the United States.
Dodge grew up around her family’s logging, cattle and farming operations and attended her first Round-Up at 17 months old. She volunteered for the Round-Up, pushing livestock, riding in parades, cleaning up the ground and was in Happy Canyon for several years.
Penninger is the daughter of Shawn and Christy Penninger. She is a 2022 graduate from Pendleton High School and attends Blue Mountain Community College, where she studies agriculture with a focus on equine science.
In high school she was a member of the Oregon High School Rodeo Association and Pendleton FFA Chapter. She enjoys volleyball, archery hunting and giving riding lessons.
Schreiber is the daughter of Debi and Charlie Warnock. Deidre graduated from Enterprise High School in 2019, where she was active in FFA, 4-H, varsity cheer and dance, as well as the National Honors Society. After graduating high school, she served as the 2019-20 Oregon FFA state secretary, traveling to more than 120 FFA chapters, clocking more than 3,000 hours of facilitation about leadership development and agriculture as well as traveling internationally to learn about agriculture.
She is a student in the Oregon State University Agriculture and Natural Resources Program at Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, studying agricultural science, where she plans to later earn her master in business administration. Deidre is the student director of the Agriculture and Natural Resources program, a member of the EOU Board of Trustees and president of the EOU Ag Club.
Skramstad is the daughter of Scott and Kelly Skramstad and has three older siblings. She is attending the University of Idaho, majoring in animal and veterinary sciences, and is on the pre-veterinary track. She plans to apply to veterinary schools to receive her doctorate in veterinary medicine and plans to specialize in large animal and equine care.
Skramstad has worked for Dr. Eugenio Mannucci for the past few years, gaining invaluable veterinary experience. She also is a lifelong rodeo athlete and has won awards at the Milton-Freewater Pioneer Posse and has two saddles from the Cayuse Junior Rodeo Association as the All-Around Senior Girl. In high school she was a member of the WAHSET Equestrian Team, qualifying all four years for state and regionals, and an active member of 4-H and FFA. She is competing as a member of the University of Idaho’s rodeo team in barrel racing and plans to break-away rope at the spring college rodeos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.