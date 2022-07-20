PENDLETON — Acclaimed Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association journalist and author Kendra Santos is the master of ceremonies for the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame’s annual Inductee Banquet.
The banquet is Sept. 11, 2022, according to a press release from the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame, and honors the inductee class of 2022 into the Hall of Fame.
Born in 1961 in Davis, California, Santos grew up in a rodeo family and began her journalistic career as a teenager with Roper’s Sports News. She roped her way through college with the Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo Mustangs rodeo team, receiving a journalism degree and thereafter earning a master’s degree in business administration.
Santos began her career as features editor for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s ProRodeo Sports News and ultimately worked her way up to Editor and PRCA director of communications. She was instrumental in developing Spin to Win magazine and contributed to the foundation of American Cowboy magazine and Pro Bull Rider magazine. Santos also has authored several books, including “Roughstock: The Mud, the Blood and the Beer” and “Ring of Fire,” and served as managing editor of the PRCA’s “The Finals: A Complete History of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.”
She won the WPRA Media Award in 1997 and the PRCA Media Award in 2004. She has covered the Pendleton Round-Up for decades and has fond memories of coming to Pendleton.
“The Hall of Fame is honored to have someone of Kendra’s caliber and notoriety serve as the master of ceremonies for our banquet,” said Mary French-West, a Hall of Fame board member who coordinates the banquet. “Since many of whom we honor in the Hall of Fame have such close ties to the PRCA, it’s a natural fit to have Kendra join us and share her experiences and knowledge of the sport. We’re excited to show her around.”
The Hall of Fame banquet will honor four people this year: Rusty Black (Early Years Category); Bob Forth (Happy Canyon Volunteer Category); Jerome Robinson (Contract Personnel Category); and Randy Severe (Hall of Fame Board of Directors Special Nominee). Tickets for the banquet go on sale later this month.
