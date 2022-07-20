PENDLETON — Acclaimed Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association journalist and author Kendra Santos is the master of ceremonies for the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame’s annual Inductee Banquet.

The banquet is Sept. 11, 2022, according to a press release from the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame, and honors the inductee class of 2022 into the Hall of Fame.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.