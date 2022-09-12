Round-Up celebrates Farmers Ending Hunger
Buy Now

John Burt, executive director of Farmers Ending Hunger, hangs a banner Sept. 13, 2-17, for Farmers Ending Hunger Day at the organization’s booth inside the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. The local nonprofit’s motto for the 2022 Round-Up is “Let’s Buck Hunger!”

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up is again lending its branding to taking on hunger.

Wednesday, Sept. 14, is Farmers Ending Hunger Day at the 112th rodeo in Pendleton and the Happy Canyon Night Show. This year’s motto is “Let’s Buck Hunger!” The event on the first day of the Pendleton Round-Up is dedicated to bringing awareness to the critical fight against hunger in Oregon and on the local front in Umatilla and Morrow counties.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.