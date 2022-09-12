PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up is again lending its branding to taking on hunger.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, is Farmers Ending Hunger Day at the 112th rodeo in Pendleton and the Happy Canyon Night Show. This year’s motto is “Let’s Buck Hunger!” The event on the first day of the Pendleton Round-Up is dedicated to bringing awareness to the critical fight against hunger in Oregon and on the local front in Umatilla and Morrow counties.
Eastern Oregon resident Fred Ziari created the nonprofit Farmers Ending Hunger in 2004 when he learned Oregon was one of the hungriest states in the country.
“And that need has increased,” Ziari said. “One our of five children in Oregon is hungry. Oregon still is very, very food insecure.”
According to Farmers Ending Hunger, Oregon holds one of the highest rates of hunger in the United States, and continues to rank in the top five states for food insecurity among children. Farmers Ending Hunger in 2021 donated more than 6 million pounds of food grown in Oregon to the Oregon Food Bank — 85% of which comes from Umatilla and Morrow counties. Donated food is distributed through the Oregon Food Bank’s extensive networks across the state.
The nonprofit works with farmers and ranchers who donate local food and use the Oregon Food Bank’s distribution network to help feed hungry families in Oregon. Threemile Canyon Farms in Boardman, for example, he said, gives Farmers Ending Hunger 20 cows every month for hamburger, AgriNorthwest gives 20 tons of onions every month and other farms give massive amounts of potatoes, cherries and wheat.
“And they’ve been doing it for years and years,” Ziari said. “The same thing you buy in any grocery store is what we send to Oregonians in need.”
All that food is for free, he said, and so Farmers Ending Hunger has almost no overhead, but it still has some expenses.
“We just need to have some funding for processing, packaging and transportation,” he said.
To that end, the Pendleton Round-Up Association has adopted 20 acres of farmland. Ziari explained the money from the adoption goes to the transportation, food processing and packaging costs. He also urged rodeogoers to give as well.
“Even $25 or $50 goes a long ways toward it,” he said.
The Round-Up, with the assistance of Northwest Farm Credit Services and River Point Farms, also will match donations attendees and fans make at this year’s Round-Up.
“The issue of hunger is one that hits close to home for the Pendleton Round-Up and members of our community,” Pendleton Round-Up President Karl Farber said. “Farmers Ending Hunger is fighting back against this growing issue in our state, and we are proud to support and invest in this great cause to better the city of Pendleton, surrounding region and great state of Oregon.”
Farmers Ending Hunger Executive Director John Burt said Oregon is one of the most productive growing regions in the country and one of the hungriest.
“In an average month, 84,000 children in Oregon eat meals from emergency food boxes,” according to Burt. “Farmers Ending Hunger finds another use for Oregon’s bounty by asking farmers to provide fresh, nutritious food to those who need it the most.”
Farmers Ending Hunger Day at the 2022 Pendleton Round-Up will feature interactive exhibits, experts onsite to discuss solutions to the food crisis in Oregon and opportunities for rodeo attendees to help contribute to fighting hunger through donations and action.
“The needs are great, everybody sees it, everybody feels it,” Ziari said. “With the high costs of food, it’s getting harder and harder. So we are redoubling our effort, and we ask our fellow Oregonians to step forward and help people in need.”
