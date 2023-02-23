PRU Day 4
Marty Yates, of Stephensville, Texas, the 2022 Pendleton Round-Up all-around cowboy, competes in tie-down roping on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, Round-Up. The Round-Up Association for fiscal year 2021-22 cleared almost $500,000.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Round-Up Association for fiscal year 2021-22 cleared almost $500,000.

Round-Up stockholders on Wednesday, Feb. 22, approved the association's fiscal year report. After tallying revenue and expenses, the Round-Up made $474,781 in 2022.

