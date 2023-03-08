Pendleton Round-Up posts a record year in 2022

PENDLETON — Pendleton Round-Up Association President Karl Farber said the 2022 rodeo and other events set attendance and concession sales records.
The Round-UP Association made made $474,781 in 2022, its financial report showed.
Part of that stemmed from people wanting to get and enjoy events in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he said, but other factors also played a role.
"The weather was phenomenal, with highs in the 70s to low 80s every day," he said. "If it's too hot, people don't eat as much or stay as long. If it's cold, rainy or windy it's detrimental to the experience."
Weather extremes also can affect the parade crowds.
"The young and old are most vulnerable," he said. "Healthy people in their 30s can better withstand hotter, colder, windier and rainier conditions."
And he credited some of the success to the hard work of directors and staff.
"We keep trying to embrace new events," he said. "We added breakaway roping. It's not just for women, but it does increase participation opportunities for women competitors. It's the fastest growing rodeo event. Not all rodeos embrace it. We work to promote all aspects of rodeo competition."
Last year saw significant increases in attendance and beer and other concessions sales, Farber said.
"In 2020, we didn't have the rodeo," he said. "We did a little better in 2021, but 2022 recorded a significant increase over 2019. Our Thursday results equaled past Saturdays. The numbers for attendance and concessions were huge. We have worked to make our events better, and with perfect rodeo weather, you get great turnout."
Rising tides
Farber also noted the success of other events through which the association helps the community, such as the Pendleton Whisky Music Fest.
"Whisky Fest is a big event for us," he said. "It doesn't put a lot of pressure on directors, however, except for some, as with ticket sales. We lease the grounds to Stadium Entertainment. Our partners Andy McAnally and Doug Corey create the image of the event. When they succeed, it reflects well on us as well. The bigger the draw, the more economic benefit the association derives."
The association receives a flat rental fee, plus revenue from running the ticket system for Whisky Fest, Farber said.
McAnally is a Round-Up neighbor, having in 2019 added Dave's 12th Street Food Mart, 220 S.W. 12th St., to his nearby businesses, Big John’s Pizza and Mac’s Bar and Grill. He and Corey founded Stadium Entertainment in 2016, and staged the first Whisky Fest in July of that year.
"The nonprofits benefit from running concessions at Whisky Fest, too," Farber said.
Pendleton Run, formerly Bike Week, is another July event, now also taking place on the Round-Up Grounds.
"(It) is not huge for us," Farber said. "It's a good event though. It brings people into the community. While the Round-Up doesn't make a lot, it boosts tourism, helping hotels, stores and restaurants on Main Street."
Jackalope Jamboree returned to the Happy Canyon arena in 2022, featuring a full lineup of Americana and country and western artists in concert.
"Jackalope Jamboree is growing fast," Farber said. "It does pretty well for Happy Canyon."
The Happy Canyon Co. and Pendleton Round-Up Association are separate organizations, each with their own boards of directors.
"There's no parent organization," Farber said. "But we exist because of each other. We're like big brother and little brother. Happy Canyon is smaller, but just as important. Happy Canyon week draws our Native Americans in the village to participate. Neither group is more important. The boards have two joint meetings per year. Our events support each other. The last two years, we've cooperated fully."
Property and taxes
Besides the massive flow of dollars Round-Up and Happy Canyon bring into the community, the association's holdings companies pay property taxes. For 2022, that came to $146,127.
Pendleton Round-Up Holdings LLC owns the stadium and surrounding grounds, including Fallen Field. Pendleton Round-Up Holdings II LLC owns the former Albertsons lot across the street from the Round-Up Grounds, with the association offices and gift shop.
The Pendleton Development Commission and the city transferred their land west of Southwest 18th Street to Round-Up Holdings, which, with areas it already owned, are to be leased to BMCC for its FARM II project.
The Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon foundations, however, don't pay property taxes due to their charitable nonprofit status. The Round-Up Foundation owns the Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame building at 1114 S.W. Court Ave.
The Happy Canyon Foundation owns the arena grounds and the parking lot on Southwest 18th Street, west of the Convention Center, which belongs to Pendleton.
'We might pull it off again'
Farber said while the revenue was good, the Round-Up as outgo as well.
"Costs keep going up, and we have more expenses," he said. "Water, power. The sewer line off the back side of the arena seems to have an obstruction. It will not be cheap to tear into that. Everything costs more. Our expenses just for maintenance are impressive. It's a big facility. It's a beast to maintain, a monster to keep up."
Farber doesn't expect much if any net revenue from the association's lease of land west of Southwest 18th Street to Blue Mountain Community College for its Facility for Agricultural Resource Management II project.
"Right now there are three partners, the city, the Round-Up and BMCC," he said. "Our benefit isn't financial gain, but better facilities for indoor events versus the pavilion."
Farber, the association board of directors, staff and numerous volunteers are working toward continued growth.
"We hope we can keep our foot on the throttle," he said. "We might pull it off again, weather permitting."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.