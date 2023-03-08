 Skip to main content
centerpiece

Pendleton Round-Up posts a record year in 2022

PRU Day 4
Marty Yates, of Stephensville, Texas, the 2022 Pendleton Round-Up all-around cowboy, competes in tie-down roping on Sept. 16, 2022, at the Round-Up. The Round-Up Association for fiscal year 2021-22 cleared almost $500,000 and set records for attendance and concession sales.

 Kathy Aney/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Pendleton Round-Up Association President Karl Farber said the 2022 rodeo and other events set attendance and concession sales records.

The Round-UP Association made made $474,781 in 2022, its financial report showed.

Round-Up Director Karl Farber

Farber
IMG_0890.jpg
The crowd cheers July 9, 2022, at Pendleton Whisky Music Fest in the Pendleton Round-Up Arena. The Pendleton Round-Up Association leases its grounds for the event and receives revenue from running its ticket system. The bigger the crowd, the more reveune the association derives.
PRU Day 4
Saddle bronc rider Kolby Wanchuk, of Alberta, Canada, rides The Black Tie for 90 points to clinch the championship Sept. 17, 2022, at the Pendleton Round-Up.
News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

