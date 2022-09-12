PENDLETON — Kim Allen-Minthorn and her family once again kept a promise to set up their teepees in the Indian Village for the Pendleton Round-Up.
“I started setting up in the 80s as a kid,” she said.
American Indians have camped in town for the Pendleton Round-Up for more than 100 years, and Allen-Minthorn said her family has participated since the start. Her great, great, grandfather, Gilbert Minthorn, and great, great, grandmother, Modesta Minthorn, were among the first participants in the village.
Allen Minthorn, 54, is the Native American coordinator on the counseling staff at Pendleton High School. Her father is Antone Minthorn, former board chair of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and still active in tribal matters, including as founding board chair of the nonprofit Confluence project.
Years ago, she said, her father had her promise she would carry on the tradition of setting up camp in the village each Round-Up.
“He wants it every year for representing our people because we were the first here,” she said.
She was directing her family at dawn Sunday, Sept. 11, to erect three teepees — one for family, one for cooking and her father’s guest teepee.
The family teepee is the largest, a big Cayuse teepee, she said, that belonged to her great, great, great grandfather, William Minthorn. But this teepee, she said, is not as big as what her grandmother, Mammie Patawa Minthorn had.
“It was huge,” she exclaimed.
The Minthorn camp is among hundreds on the Round-Up Grounds north of the grandstands. As many as 300 teepees fill the expanse.
Allen Minthorn’s husband, Jody Allen, and adult children did the share of hefting the long tent poles into position for the teepees. Allen Minthorn’s daughter, Mollee Minthorn, said participating in the village was a family expectation.
Mitzi Rodriguez, 81, of Pendleton, oversaw her family setting up their four teepees.
“In the beginning it was me and my grandmother,” said Rodriguez, recipient of a 2021 Happy Canyon Appreciation Award.
Her grandmother was Anna Cash Cash Minthorn Wannassay, she said, who advocated for child care, day care and a health clinic on the reservation. She was a member of the Yellowhawk family, and the Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center on the Umatilla Indian Reservation is named in her honor. The health clinic’s teepee is in Rodriguez’s camp.
What started with Rodriguez and her grandmother has grown.
Rodriguez has four children, 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. In addition to staying at the camp throughout the week, they will perform in the American Indian portions of the Pendleton Round-Up rodeo, the Happy Canyon Night Show and on Friday, Sept. 16, the youngest go in the Westward Ho! Parade.
The camp grows as the family does.
“Every other year we add a tent for the grandchildren,” Rodriguez said.
Her family was in the line of cars at 4 a.m. waiting to get into the area. Rodriguez said in the early days of the village, her grandmother and others brought in their teepees on horseback. Coming here year after year is a tradition, she said, that goes back to an invitation to local tribes to join in the Round-Up.
“My grandmother said this over and over — ’We’re invited guests,’” Rodriguez recalled.
Throughout the village, family and friends who had not seen each other since last year were reconnecting. Conversations touched on how chilly the morning was or how fishing went on the Columbia River. Rodriguez said those relationships also are a significant part of the village, especially to see children and grandchildren.
“I look forward to this all year long,” she said.
