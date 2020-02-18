Pendleton's sustainability projects highlighted at EOC3 meeting

PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton and a variety of its sustainable energy programs were on display at Tuesday’s Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition meeting inside Pendleton’s Prodigal Son Brewery.
The nonprofit organization, which goes by EOC3 for short, invited Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson as the presenter for its monthly meeting, and he drew a crowd of more than 30 people who lined the room and filled every available seat on Tuesday.
“He’s golden,” said Shelley Cimon, who traveled from La Grande with her husband, Norm, to attend Tuesday’s meeting. “He’s absolutely golden.”
Patterson spent a majority of the meeting discussing the number of programs the city has developed since he began as public works director in 2003.
Those programs included the city’s solarization project, which Patterson said on Tuesday had led to the installation panels that generate more than 7 megawatts of solar energy throughout the city, along with the wood stove replacement program, which expanded 3 miles beyond Pendleton’s urban growth boundary last year thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
“We’re getting less efficient wood stoves out and getting more efficient heat sources in there,” Patterson said.
Patterson touched on the Pendleton aquifer recovery and storage program too, which he said remains the largest in Oregon. In 2016, Patterson was recognized as a top 10 Public Works Leader by the American Public Works Association in large part because of the program. According to Patterson, the program has slowed the city’s groundwater depletion from declining 3.4 feet per year in 2003 to 1.2 feet per year today.
Patterson also highlighted the city’s weatherization program, hydro energy production and methane gas-to-energy programs.
When it came to the question and answer portion of the meeting, attendees couldn’t help but ask Patterson about an update on infrastructure damage the city suffered from severe flooding earlier this month.
“My biggest concern is the wastewater treatment plant,” Patterson said.
While water intake systems and some water crossings may have also been damaged, he said, the high quantity of sediment flowing through the treatment plant due to the floods is more severe than last year’s McKay Creek flood.
As for Patterson’s biggest pet peeve during the response to the floods, which one attendee asked him for, he pointed to social media disinformation as the biggest headache he had to deal with.
Another attendee said she’s been recycling on her own since 1973 and asked Patterson about the possibility of the city instituting a curbside recycling program. But while Patterson said the costs of the program wouldn’t be feasible, the city is exploring two new sites for residents to drop off recyclables at.
Other projects the city is looking into include the eventual replacement of the cast iron piping used for its water system. Patterson said much of the piping is nearly 100 years old, but it’s unknown precisely how long it will last.
The conditions of the aging water system has to be balanced with conditions of the city’s streets, he said, which have remained a hot-button issue with the Pendleton City Council placing a 4-cent gas tax on the May ballot in hopes of raising more than $1 million annually to fund street repairs and maintenance.
“We do have a game plan,” Patterson said of the city’s water system. “Do we have enough funding? No.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.