PENDLETON — The Pendleton Development Commission is the latest public agency to financially back The Lodge, but how much money it's giving has yet to be determined.
Charles Denight, the associate director of the commission, said the facade committee voted to approve a second story grant for the 14 S.E. Second St. bar and music venue at a meeting Wednesday, but the discussion over how much the project will get will be continued to the committee’s next meeting in August.
Denight said in an interview Thursday that the complexity of the deal caused a meeting that normally runs 30 minutes to balloon to an hour-and-a-half.
One of the main issues, he said, was over how much money the former Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge qualified for.
According to Denight and The Lodge’s grant application, co-owner Lance Leonnig was asking for 40% of the project’s total cost.
With renovations including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning replacement, roof repairs, drain installation, and electrical work, Leonnig estimated the project would cost $39,333.
But The Lodge is already getting financial assistance for some of those renovations through its share of a $155,609 grant from Oregon Main Street.
Given the grant money it was already receiving, Denight said the committee wanted to pay the cost of the second story renovations after the Oregon Main Street grant was applied, rather than the total project cost.
Denight said the other factor was the fact that Leonnig, a licensed electrician, intended to do much of the electrical work himself.
He said The Lodge could qualify for more money if Leonnig submitted a bid for his own labor and included a competing bid from another electrician.
Although the committee didn’t settle on a final grant amount, Denight said members didn’t want to hinder Leonnig’s ability to move forward with the HVAC and roof work and approved his application.
Leonnig said in an interview that there’s a short warm-weather window for the roof work and he wanted to move quickly.
Like the rest of the development commission’s grant programs, the second story grant works on a reimbursement basis. Leonnig will pay for the costs of the renovations up front, submit receipts of the costs to the city, and then receive reimbursement based on the grant amount.
Leonnig declined to talk about discussions between himself and the facade committee, but he said he was happy to receive community support for The Lodge.
He bought the 24,000-square-foot building in January, long after the Elks had vacated their former home.
Leonnig and some local business partners have spent the ensuing months fixing up the 63-year-old building.
He said the effort has been labor-intensive, pointing to a series of outlets in the building’s Stag Bar that took hours to install.
Even though The Lodge is still a work in progress, it’s set to host the fourth installment of its “Live at the Leslie” concert series on Friday.
