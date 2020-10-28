PENDLETON — Autumn is here and with it, pounds upon pounds of leaves will shed from trees across the city and into lawns, sidewalks and gutters.
Pendleton Sanitary Service customers can choose to throw those leaves away in their trash cans once they finish raking them, but there are a few other options that won’t displace residents’ other garbage.
Pendleton Sanitary Service is offering free leaf disposal starting on Monday, Nov. 2, at its 5500 Rieth Road collection facility through the end of the month. The grace period doesn’t cover all organic waste, so lawn trimmings and other detritus from trees will cost customers the standard disposal rate.
If customers do want to dispose of all of their yard waste, Pendleton Sanitary Service charges customers $30 per ton, with a minimum cost of $3.60.
