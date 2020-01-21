PENDLETON — One could almost hear Scott Fairley’s booming laugh reverberating around the Pendleton Convention Center on Sunday afternoon.
Almost. Though anyone who knew the good-natured Pendleton city councilman could hear Fairley’s trademark laugh bouncing around in their heads like a pleasant refrain as the stories flowed.
A flood of mourners showed up to honor Fairley, who died on Jan. 7 of an aneurysm while vacationing in Mexico with family. About 800 people filled the chairs on the convention center’s main floor and more guests overflowed to the balcony.
Before they sat, many gazed at photographs showing Fairley in different phases of his life. They showed him standing on a mountaintop, posing with his motorcycle, and clowning with wife Kimbra as they sat on a pink scooter during a vacation in Italy. In other images he sipped microbrews, walked mountain trails and romped with his dogs.
Memorabilia included a couple of cowboy hats, a pipe collection, an “Elect Scott Fairley” sign and his shiny city councilor nameplate. A package of tissues offered a message that Fairley endorsed with his life: “Saisir ce moment,” translated as “seize the moment.”
One mourner looking at the display asked another, “Were you a friend of Scott’s?”
The answer came quickly.
“Was anybody not?”
That was the consensus. The 53-year-old councilman had a reputation for being fun-loving, adventurous, kind, spirited and passionately interested in civic and world affairs.
One high-profile mourner was missing during Sunday’s memorial service. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who ordered that flags fly at half-mast in the state on Sunday to honor Fairley, couldn’t come as planned after her plane was cancelled in Portland.
Fairley worked as Regional Business Development Officer for the state of Oregon. In earlier years, he served as ombudsman for the governor’s office for more than a decade.
One by one, people in Fairley’s life took the podium and shared memories. As they spoke, Fairley grinned from a portrait on a easel behind them.
Fairley’s mom, Carolyn Frasier, was the first to share.
“Scott was raised by his father and me, extended family, friends, teachers and Mr. Rogers,” said Frasier. “Early on, Scott had a good command of the English language. By age 3, he was a convincing politician as he presented cases about what he could and could not do.”
His younger sister Jennifer, Frasier said, gave Scott “the opportunity to perfect the art of teasing.”
When Scott was 11, the family moved to Pendleton where he instantly found a new cadre of friends. Eric Quaempts came into Fairley’s orbit in sixth grade when the boys attended outdoor school. With Scott, he said, what you saw is what you got.
“You always saw the real Scott,” Quaempts said. “It never occurred to Scott to be anything other than genuine.”
Quaempts shared some amusing stories, which included one of Scott taking Kimbra by motorcycle to the top of Steens Mountain during courtship.
“On the ride, Scott unknowingly lost the food and camping gear for the weekend,” he said. “He begged supplies from other campers to salvage his trip and his status as her boyfriend. He had the trait of persistence.”
Another of Fairley’s arenas was the Pendleton City Council chambers where he faced problems with a blend of inquisitiveness and tenacity. Pendleton Mayor John Turner said Fairley excelled at getting the ball across the goal line even if the issue was unpopular.
“Scott had one objective,” Turner said. “That was to make Pendleton a better place to live.”
Fairley’s niece, Addie Peterson, said she will miss her uncle’s contagious belly laugh, his positive take on life and his typical greeting for her as he walked through the front door.
“In my head I hear him saying, ‘Adelaide, you look like a million bucks,’” she said.
Friend and business partner Patrick Temple said it will take a while to get past losing someone as unique and special as Fairley, but he hopes one day the anguish will be completely replaced with laughter and fond recollections told through campfire smoke.
“Scott, we say goodbye,” Temple said. “Goodbye friend and goodbye dearest brother.”
