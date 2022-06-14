PENDLETON — The Pendleton School Board has adopted a $63.6 million budget for 2022-23 for the school district.
That’s about a 5% increase over $60.5 million for 2021-22. The board approved the budget at its meeting Monday, June 13.
Pendleton School District benefited from pandemic relief funds last year. The federal injection of revenue compensated for money the district lost out on with the failure of a tax levy in 2020.
The general fund accounts for the lion's share of the budget, coming in at almost $48.4 million, an increase of 10% from the previous year. The general fund is the school district’s main operating fund and pays for most of the district’s staff and services.
The fund for 2022-23 is covering almost $25.8 million for instruction, with salaries coming in at a little more than $20 million, or about 41.5% of the fund. Another $23.5% allocated to associated payroll costs. Purchased services account for 17.2%, supplies and materials 7.5% and other uses 9.3%. Capital outlay and other objects amount to almost 1%.
Another $11.4 million of the overall budget comes from special revenue and $3.9 million is in debt service.
Salaries and associated payroll costs accounted for $6.9 and $2 million of special revenues, with $2.5 million for purchased services.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.