The Pendleton School District’s dropout rate rose by more than a half-point in 2017-18, and the Pendleton School Board spent time Tuesday discussing how that could have happened.
Superintendent Chris Fritsch said he didn’t want to offer excuses, but district administrators provided reasons why the district’s dropout rate rose to 4.2 percent.
Fritsch said some students who transfer out of the district are counted as dropouts because schools never receive a request for records and can’t track where the student went.
Special Programs Director Julie Smith said dropout students often come back to school to finish their diplomas, but it’s after the state’s capture period for graduation statistics ends.
Fritsch pointed to the district’s 5-year completer rate, which was more than 4 points higher than the district’s graduation rate, as evidence that there’s some things the dropout rate doesn’t include.
“It’s not necessarily when you complete, but the fact that you do complete,” he said. “I think that’s the challenge of the dropout rate.”
The rise in the dropout rate corresponded to a slight dip in the graduation rate in 2017-18, with the rate falling from 83 percent to 81 percent.
Board member Debbie McBee noted that with the exception of Native American students, every other major subgroup — Hispanic, low socioeconomic, disabled, and white students — all saw their graduation rates fall.
Hispanic students saw the biggest drop, decreasing from 90 percent in 2016-17 to 69.2 percent last year.
McBee said the board had previously spoken with Hispanic students, who sometimes felt invisible to the district.
“They felt like a lot of attention was given to certain pockets and they have not gotten anything,” McBee said.
According to McBee, the Hispanic students she spoke with suggested putting school messages out on Spanish language radio stations, which their parents listened to.
Smith said the district hosted a recent parent night where they provided interpretation services, and although no one used it on that night, translation is an area of focus for the district.
Fritsch highlighted other efforts the district is making to boost graduation and diminish dropouts, including hiring a dropout prevention coordinator at Hawthorne Alternative High School and hiring a new counselor at Sunridge Middle School.
The district can also take some solace from the percentage of ninth-graders who are on track for graduation, which jumped nearly 10 points to 84.8 percent in 2017-18.
