PENDLETON — In the process of finalizing a brochure to sell candidates on applying for the Pendleton School District’s open superintendent position, the school board had to reckon with how to disclose and describe the district’s challenges.
At a meeting Jan. 26, the Pendleton School Board met with search consultants Sergio Hernandez and Bill Jordan after the pair had conducted a series of focus groups and surveys. Hernandez and Jordan used the input from students, staff and community members to create a brochure that would promote the position and the district, but they wanted final approval from the board before attaching the brochure to job ads.
One of the points of contention from the board about a section entitled “challenges and opportunities.” Board member Patrick Gregg, an attorney by trade, said he felt including a section on challenges might have a “chilling effect” on who applies for the job.
“Yes, there are challenges,” board member Beth Harrison said. “We aren’t going to try to hide those. But I don’t think we want to lead with them.”
Jordan said listing challenges acted as a good screening tool because it could deter unqualified candidates from applying. Hernandez added that being transparent about the district’s challenges help candidates develop informed answers when asked about them during the interview process. The board opted to make a list of challenges available to candidates, but to keep it separate from the brochure.
But it wasn’t just the challenges’ inclusion that concerned the board, but what the challengers were, including declining enrollment, deferred facility maintenance, high school athletic reclassification and salary issues with classified staff. The administrators and board members at the meeting argued the challenges implied the district’s situation was much more dire than it was.
“I feel like it’s painting a financial crisis picture with those things,” said Matt Yoshioka, the district’s director of curriculum instruction and assessment. “Maybe it could be worded differently. Because we’re not in a financial crisis as a district. We’re in a good spot.”
Administrators took issue with the material on salary issues for classified staff and noncertified staff, such as educational assistants, custodians and front office personnel. When factoring in classified employees’ benefits package, the administrators said the district’s financial offerings were competitive with other jobs in the community.
“That just seems like somebody was grumpy about their paycheck,” Yoshioka said.
He added the district was able to fill all of its vacant teaching positions last year, an accomplishment many other districts couldn’t meet, but admitted that classified positions were more of a “revolving door.”
Hernandez said many of the challenges they listed were drawn from comments from multiple sources. While he wanted the district to be open about its challenges, he would defer to the board on what it wanted to include in the superintendent recruitment materials. The board changed the language on employee salary to more generalized material on employee recruitment, hiring and retention.
Using board and administrator input, Jordan and Hernandez added, dropped and revised the brochure and list of challenges. Among the new additions was some language about improving relationships with Pendleton’s Latino community, a growing segment of the district’s student body.
Hernandez thanked board members for their input, adding that whatever challenges Pendleton was facing, they weren’t as bad as many other districts in the Northwest.
“You take a look at the challenges, they’re not so overwhelming as they are in some districts right now,” he said. “In some of the districts Bill and I are helping — trust with the community and disarray and the board and so on — we don’t sense that here.”
The school board needs to fill the district’s chief executive role after Superintendent Chris Fritsch announced in November he intended to retire at the end of June. Superintendent applications are due March 4 with the board expecting to hold preliminary interviews at the end of the month. After finalists are interviewed April 4-6, the board anticipates announcing its selection on April 7.
If everything goes according to plan, the next superintendent will start July 1.
