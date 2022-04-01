PENDLETON — The Pendleton School District stayed local with its pick for superintendent.
At a special board meeting on Saturday, April 2, the board unanimously voted to enter into contract negotiations with Kevin Headings, the principal of Hermiston's West Park Elementary School and the former superintendent of the Stanfield School District.
Headings had been vying with Kim Casey, a high school principal from Grandview, Washington, to replace Superintendent Chris Fritsch, who is retiring after five years in Pendleton.
Both introduced themselves and fielded questions at a community forum Thursday, March 31, before meeting with the Pendleton School Board behind closed doors. The board deliberated its choice well into the night, but held off on making an official decision until the minute-long special meeting on Saturday.
The board expects to come to an agreement with Headings later this month. Contract pending, Headings will start the job on July 1.
While candid board discussion on the two candidates remains private, Headings and Casey previously made a public case for their hiring at the community forums.
‘My strength is doing the work’
During his public interview, Headings assured community members this was not the best format to speak to him in.
“I don’t really interview well at all,” he said. “My strength is doing the work.”
Following stints working in public and private schools in Kansas, Salem and Lebanon, Headings arrived in Eastern Oregon to work in the Stanfield School District, first as a K-6 principal and then superintendent. During that time, Headings said he worked to make the district more transparent and improve its perception in the community.
While he went from superintendent to principal when he took the job at West Park, he said he made the move so that he could learn to lead a larger district under the tutelage of former Superintendent Fred Maiocco and former Assistant Superintendent Wade Smith. Nearly nine years later, Headings said he was ready to return to the top job.
If the board chooses Headings, he said he plans to be out and about in schools and the community as much as possible.
“I don’t enjoy sitting in my office,” he said. “I don’t enjoy office work.”
Both Stanfield and Hermiston have significant Latino populations and Headings was asked the same question Casey was about what he would do to help them in Pendleton. While Headings didn’t want to implement anything before further studying the situation, Headings said Stanfield had some success with Hispanic family nights at the schools to increase trust and participation in the Latino community.
The runner-up
Casey spent the early parts of her introduction spotlighting her rural bonafides.
She said she grew up in Ellensburg, Washington, in a farming family that spent plenty of time on horseback and in the combine.
“You can solve a lot of things with baling wire and baling twine,” she said.
Casey started her career in business, including a stint working in Chrysler’s Portland office, but switched tracks to education after getting a divorce. Casey said her career move encouraged other women in her family to go back to school and was hoping she could “break the cycle” with students in Pendleton.
Casey said she could get creative in recruiting and retaining teachers, having hired a math teacher through a job ad on Craigslist and working hands-on with first-year teachers to find them housing in Grandview.
“We really need to think outside of our box,” she said.
Grandview High School is a majority Latino school and an audience member asked what she did to serve that student population and she might implement those ideas in Pendleton, where Latinos are a small but growing population. Casey said it’s not just about translating school messages into Spanish, but also about understanding Latino culture and incorporating it into how the school approaches students and families. She said a similar, culturally-sensitive approach also could be used for students from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
