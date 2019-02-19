With his position as the head of the Pendleton School District secure for at least another year, Superintendent Chris Fritsch is engaging in the education funding debate that should be a focal point of the current legislative session.
The Pendleton School Board approved extending Fritsch’s tenure through the end of the 2019-20 school year on Feb. 13.
On Tuesday, the East Oregonian published an editorial column in which Fritsch implored lawmakers to fund K-12 education at an adequate level and provide districts with enough flexibility to spend the funding in the areas where they need it the most.
“If we keep chasing rainbows or windmills, we will once again fall short and be subject to criticism for the same results,” he wrote.
In a meeting with the editorial board, Fritsch and the district’s other central office administrators expanded on his views. One of the focuses of Fritsch’s criticism was the state’s handling of the Quality Education Model, a formula that determines how much Oregon should spend to properly fund K-12.
Although the state is supposed to meet the model’s projection every year, state officials have instead had to offer explanations as to why it couldn’t be done in every budget cycle since the model was introduced in 1999.
“I don’t know why it doesn’t bother anybody, but it should,” Fritsch said.
Michelle Jones, the district’s director of business services, said the cuts to state funding that came during the recession have stopped, but the funding hasn’t been restored to pre-recession levels either.
The district has 28 fewer staff members than it did in 2008, and although per pupil spending has risen in the past 10 years from $8,938 to $10,870, Jones said any gains have been offset by a long-term decline in enrollment.
Fritsch said the state has adopted a “nickel and dime mentality” when it comes to educational funding, expanding certain areas while ignoring the larger budget issues. He later added that he was confident that his four-person central office administrative team could solve district-wide issues like absenteeism if they had the right amount of resources to do it.
The district could get more resources as soon as the next school year as Gov. Kate Brown tries to shepherd a $2 billion revenue package through the Legislature to boost K-12 spending for initiatives like expanding preschool and career technical education, a 180-day school year, and smaller class sizes.
Although the state has talked about districts opting into the improvements of their choice provided they follow certain accountability measures, the Pendleton School District administration expressed some skepticism that some of the proposed reforms would lead to better outcomes.
Fritsch said Pendleton already graduates 81 percent of its students, and even if the district added 10 days to its schedule, it wouldn’t necessarily lead to a higher rate if those days weren’t filled with better support.
