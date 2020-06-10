PENDLETON — The Pendleton School Board adopted a $56 million budget for the 2020-21 school year at a June 8 meeting, sans the half million dollars in revenue they once expected from a property tax levy.
Pendleton School District officials were forced to make cuts to the budget proposal after Pendleton residents voted down the levy 52-48 in the May election.
The district was able to cover the shortfall next year by deferring a roofing project, but school board members are already planning how to restore the levy.
Members bandied about several reasons why the levy may have failed: a misperception that it was a new tax, the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic or a passive campaign strategy.
Board member Lynn Lieuallen said the levy may have been brought down by the unpopularity of the Pendleton gas tax proposal, which failed by an even larger margin.
“There was a strong coalition of ‘no,’" she said.
The board seemed to agree that they shouldn’t pursue the levy again in November because members needed more time to organize a campaign.
Superintendent Chris Fritsch said he would return to the board in November with more information about the May election.
