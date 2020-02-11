PENDLETON — The Pendleton School District is looking to retain funding that goes toward general operations, but it will need voter approval to keep it.
At a meeting Monday, the school board unanimously approved a resolution that will send a levy to the May ballot.
Michelle Jones, the district’s director of business services, said the five-year levy would generate about $300,000 per year for operations like staffing, student transportation, and maintenance. As in years past, the levy would cost taxpayers 40 cents per $1,000 in assessed value.
The levy was first passed in 2000 and has been renewed every five years since then. When it was last on the ballot in 2015, it passed with 60.9% of the vote.
Election Day is May 19.
