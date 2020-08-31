PENDLETON — The Pendleton School District is offering grab-and-go meals again starting Sept. 1, albeit with some new rules.
Although the state is applying for a waiver, the district is no longer eligible for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program, meaning schools can no longer offer free meals to all children 18 and under.
Pendleton’s K-5 students can still get free breakfasts and lunches through the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision, but secondary students will be required to pay for meals unless they qualify for free or reduced-cost meals.
Beginning on Sept. 1, the district will offer meal curbside pickups from 12-1:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Early Learning Center, McKay Creek Elementary School, Sherwood Heights Elementary School, Washington Elementary School, Sunridge Middle School, Pendleton High School and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Recreation Center. On Sept. 8, the district will begin delivering meal to bus stops in its more rural areas: Adams at the baseball field, Cayuse at the Cayuse and River bus stop, Meacham at the post office and Rieth at the George and Main bus stop.
