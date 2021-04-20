PENDLETON — Pendleton High School will soon have a new principal.
The Pendleton School District School Board has selected Patrick “Pat” Dutcher as the school’s new leader. Dutcher’s contract begins on July 1. Dutcher will replace current PHS Principal Melissa Sandven, who resigned effective June 30 earlier in the year.
“Mr. Dutcher possesses the qualities we were looking for in our next principal, high integrity, instructional leader, student-centered and a great communicator,” said Superintendent Chris Fritsch. “Finding someone with knowledge and understanding of our area was also important to the selection committee.”
Dutcher is currently the principal of EDGE High School in the Salem-Keizer School District. Prior to that, he served as the curriculum principal at West Salem High School.
Dutcher started his career as a special education teacher, serving in both the Scio and Salem-Keizer districts. In 2015, he was selected as the principal of Scio High School, a position he held for three years before moving to West Salem High School.
Dutcher earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Eastern Oregon University, a master’s degree in education from the University of Phoenix and his administrative credential from Portland State University.
