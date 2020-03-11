PENDLETON — In anticipation of a surge in state funding created by the Student Success Act, the Pendleton School Board approved the district’s Student Investment Account application on Monday.
The application asks the state for $2.4 million, most of which will be used to fund 36 full-time positions.
The district wants to staff up specifically at the elementary school level, where officials plan to hire five K-3 teachers, three behavior specialists, a music teacher, a special education teacher, and a “heritage language” teacher who is meant to bolster the district’s Native American language program, and several instructional assistants.
Addressing behavioral issues and trauma is a large part of the secondary level.
At Sunridge Middle School, the district will add a counselor and a dean of students meant to address those issues.
Pendleton High School will also add a dean of students position, which will double as an on-track coordinator for ninth-graders, and a success coach for first generation and underrepresented students looking to go to college.
Despite only just submitting its application to the state, the district is already staffing up.
The school board approved the hirings of the three support specialists, counselors at Sunridge and the high school, and a kindergarten teacher.
The district is also retaining its superintendent to execute its first year under the increased funding.
Superintendent Chris Fritsch submitted a letter to the board accepting its offer to serve through the 2020-21 school year.
