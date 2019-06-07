PENDLETON — The Pendleton School District’s budget may tick up a few million in 2019-20, but district officials are otherwise calling the $49.9 million budget “status quo.”
District budget officer Michelle Jones said the 2019-20 budget will mostly follow the same service and staffing levels as the previous budget.
Jones said there is a small shift among the full-time positions to make way for dean of students positions at Sherwood Heights and Washington elementary schools.
Classified as “teachers on special assignment” positions, Jones said the deans of students will assist in administrative duties at Pendleton’s two largest elementary schools.
The two elementary schools shared an assistant principal for a short time, but the position was eliminated in 2017 during a round of layoffs.
In his budget message, Superintendent Chris Fritsch warned that the district may have trouble maintaining the status quo in future years.
“As we move beyond the 19-20 school year, it will become increasingly more difficult to support negotiated increases, (Public Employees Retirement System) ongoing escalating costs, and enrollment decline to maintain our existing programs and delivery models,” he wrote. “We are committed to addressing the enrollment issue to the extent possible and hope that our efforts with online learning will have positive impacts in this area.”
Declining enrollment continues to be a prevailing trend year-by-year, but also month-by-month.
It’s not uncommon for the Pendleton School District to end the year with less students than it started, but the district’s 2,996-student enrollment in May is setting up the district to end the year with less than 3,000 students for the third year in a row.
Pendleton’s May enrollment was 188 students less than it had five years ago.
The district has determined the primary driver behind the dwindling enrollment is families moving out of the Pendleton area.
Jones said the budget committee already approved the district’s proposed budget, which is set for approval by the Pendleton School Board on June 10.
