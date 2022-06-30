PENDLETON — Pendleton School District reported Pendleton public school students achieved a great deal of academic growth between August 2021 and June 2022.
Many students entered school last year with a significant lack of grade-level skills and behaviors adversely impacting their learning, according to a press release Tuesday, June 28, from the school district, which reported the information at the school board’s June 13 meeting.
Rhonda Thornberg, executive secretary to the superintendent, explained PSD students in kindergarten through eighth grade test in reading and math three times during the year — in the fall when they first start school, in the winter or middle of the year and then in the spring before school ends.
Matt Yoshioka, the district’s curriculum director, compared just the fall and spring data, leaving out the winter testing, to make the report less cumbersome. He also compared only Tier 1 with Tier 4 performance levels. Tier 1 students test at or above grade level; Tier 2 below, and Tiers 3 and 4 significantly below grade level.
According to Pendleton School District, in reading ability data at the Pendleton Early Learning Center, the fall score was only 3% for Tier 1, but increased to 74% in spring testing. Tier 4 level was 65% in the fall, but down to 6% in the spring.
For math, the Tier 1 fall score was 0% but 67% in spring. The Tier 4 fall score was 95%, which fell to 15% in the spring.
Pendleton third grade students’ Tier 1 shares increased from 31% to 57% for reading and 9% to 37% for math.
Fifth grade students’ Tier 1 proportions grew from 23% to 51% in reading and 19% to 55% in math.
“It’s been a challenging year,” according to Yoshioka, “but also a good year, and we see that kids are learning and we are closing some of the achievement gaps we wanted to.”
