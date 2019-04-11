Pendleton School District to host annual art show

Pendleton's students will display their artwork at the district's annual art show next week at the Pendleton Convention Center, and the public can view the show for free.
Each student, from kindergarten through 12th grade, will have one piece of artwork featured at the show. The show will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 16, 17 and 18. On April 16, there will be a kickoff event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with a performance by the Pendleton High School swing choir, root beer floats from the Education Foundation of Pendleton, and free books from Altrusa.
"Our annual art show is a great opportunity for the entire Pendleton community to enjoy some of the creative spirit of our students," said Anne Sokoloski, the art show coordinator.
