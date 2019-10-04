PENDLETON — Pendleton School District officials are trying to figure out the best way for students to walk and bike to school, and they’re inviting the public to come help.
From Oct. 7-10, the district is hosting a series of “walk audits” and community meetings “to identify how to improve streets near the school to support families in getting to school safely,” according to a press release.
The district received a grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation to create a “Safe Routes to School Plan,” spurring the district to hire Alta Planning + Design, a national firm with an office in Portland, to help them assemble it.
Each walk audit will start at the flagpole at each school and is open to the public. The walks are scheduled to last for an hour with a community meeting immediately following.
For more information, contact Pendleton School District Superintendent Chris Fritsch at 541-276-6711 or at cfritsch@pendletonsd.org.
A schedule of each event is included below.
- Oct. 7: Pendleton Early Learning Center, walk at 2:15 p.m., meeting at 3:15 p.m.
- Oct. 8: Pendleton High School and Hawthorne Alternative High School, walk at 7:30 a.m., meeting at 8:30 a.m.
- McKay Creek Elementary School, walk at 2:30 p.m., meeting at 3:30 p.m.
- Oct. 9: Sherwood Heights Elementary School, walk at 7:45 a.m., meeting at 8:45 a.m.
- Sunridge Middle School, walk at 2:15 p.m., meeting at 3:15 p.m.
- Oct. 10: Washington Elementary School, walk at 7:45 a.m., meeting at 8:45 a.m.
