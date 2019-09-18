PENDLETON — As they do every year, the teachers of the Pendleton School District welcomed back their students for the 2019-20 school year in the late summer.
But as they have for the past several years, most schools in Pendleton also welcomed back fewer kids than they had the year before.
The district recently released its first enrollment report for the 2019-20 school year, and it shows the district’s enrollment continues to decline.
The 3,029 students the district recorded in early September represents a nearly 6% decrease from the 2014-15 school year. There were also 63 fewer students enrolled this year than the start of last year.
While the elementary school level actually saw a modest increase in students compared to last year, overall, K-5 enrollment has fallen 9% over the past five years.
At a Monday Pendleton School Board meeting, Superintendent Chris Fritsch told the school board that he and Matt Yoshioka, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, were working on the issue.
“We’re starting to look at the number of those students that are either homeschooled, or enrolled in other school districts, or internet (schools) like Baker Web Academy, and see if there’s some families who will come back to our schools,” he said.
In an interview Tuesday, Yoshioka said the state mandates that online charter schools like Oregon Connections Academy, Oregon Virtual Academy, and Baker Web Academy share which local students are enrolled in their programs.
Yoshioka said students are more likely to graduate if they spend some time in a brick-and-mortar institution. The district will make its pitch to nontraditional students and their families by emphasizing that students can get the best of both worlds: They can enroll in Pendleton’s online school while still having access to traditional school offerings like hands-on career technical education and extracurricular activities.
An increasing number of Pendleton high-schoolers are taking online courses, but most are taking it as a supplement to traditional school or through the district’s credit retrieval and alternative education programs. A negligible number of students at the elementary and middle school levels are taking Pendleton’s online classes.
But most of the declining enrollment is due to factors outside school officials’ control, the district has concluded.
During the 2017-18 school year, the district tracked which students unenrolled from the school system and why they were leaving.
The resulting study showed that more than half of Pendleton’s students were dropping from enrollment because they were moving out of town. The top three reasons district families were moving were a lack of housing, a lack of living-wage jobs, or a desire to be closer to family.
Yoshioka said he studied several months from 2018-19, and the results were much the same.
He added that the district is excited by some of the new housing projects that are being developed and the Wildhorse Resort and Casino expansion, both of which could bring more families to Pendleton.
And although the high school graduating class of 2020 is under 200 students, Yoshioka noted that the class of sophomores, and most classes under it, are significantly larger
The number of students Pendleton records next month is critical because the Oregon Department of Education factors in October enrollment when allocating state money.
But despite the dip in Pendleton’s enrollment, Michelle Jones, the district’s business services director, said she had already anticipated an enrollment decline in 2019-20 and budgeted accordingly.
One other factor that may have led to the 2019-20 decline was Nixyaawii Community School’s new building.
As a charter school, NIxyaawii is included in some of the district’s data, like graduation rates, but is not counted toward enrollment.
Nixyaawii’s new building allowed the school to raise its enrollment cap, and the 94 children enrolled at Nixyaawii in September represent a 15-student increase from the year before.
While Yoshioka said some of those students might have attended Pendleton High School instead, it doesn’t fully explain the decline.
Even when the population at Nixyaawii is included in the district’s total enrollment, the Pendleton area K-12 population still shrunk by 48 students.
