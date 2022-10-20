PENDLETON — Pendleton schools lag behind the rest of the state in all categories in the latest At-A-Glance School and District Profiles from the Oregon Department of Education.
"Everything is below where we should be," Pendleton School District Superintendent Kevin Headings said in reference to the report the state education department released Thursday, Oct. 20.
The At-A-Glance Profiles serves as dashboard summaries of how schools are doing, with data on attendance, student achievement and whether students are on-track to graduate.
"The feeling across the district and the nation is that these numbers can somewhat be expected," Headings said. "We went through two years of the pandemic, really two-and-a-half years, we're still in it. Lack of attendance became almost normal through online distance learning. A lot of learning got lost, and our learning gaps in certain populations of students have increased."
In all categories measured against state averages, the Pendleton School District is behind. Kindergarten through second grade attenders are 10% behind the state average of 65%, third grade English language arts scores are 10% behind the state average of 40%, marking the two largest discrepancies between the Pendleton School District and Oregon at large.
"Attendance is a big issue, we need to continue to work on our attendance," Headings explained. "Looking at the academics, we're looking at third and fifth grade ELA scores as a benchmark. We're looking to improve this year, then improve on it once more next year."
Pendleton School District is more competitive with state averages in eighth grade math scores, 6% off the state average of 27%, on-track to graduate on time average is 7% off the state average of 83% and 2020-21 school year on-time graduation average is 76% compared to the state average of 81%.
"I believe this really strongly. Students will participate and attend school no matter what their circumstances if they see the education they're getting is relevant to their lives," Headings said.
Oregon's on-time graduation rate dips
While Pendleton School District, which according to the At-a-Glance report has 2,849 students, has found itself behind in most metrics, the state of Oregon itself is experiencing a decline in averages as schools in Oregon continue to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
Oregon's overall on-time graduation rate has declined since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and the issue has reached the heights of Oregon's gubernatorial race, with each of the candidates presenting a plan to drive up a state-wide average of only 81% overall on-time graduation rate.
"Making learning relevant to our high schoolers where they can see an end and a beginning and how that translates to careers is important," Headings said. "What are we doing for our high school students to make their learning feel relevant?"
Headings said he is committed to improvement.
"Pendleton is spot on the money with its school-to-careers program," he said, "and right away students in their junior, senior years, they're in classes and internships in businesses and trades where they can work to gain employment after high school."
Despite everything, improvement begins in the classroom, Headings said.
"The adults, the teachers, the adults in students' lives having a positive influence," he said. "We've all had that teacher in school that we wanted to be in their class. They're popular because they care about the student and they believe the student can succeed."
