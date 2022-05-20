Pendleton — The Pendleton School District early this week announced it completed the hiring process for several building-level administrator openings and made the following selections. The school district board took official action Thursday, May 19, to approve the hires.
PSD selected Piper Kelm as the principal at Sunridge Middle School. She serves as the assistant principal at Sherwood Elementary School, where she has worked for the past three years and also served as dean of students.
Kelm started her career at Pendleton High School as a science teacher and taught there for 28 years. She replaces SMS Principal Dave Williams, who resigned effective to take a position with InterMountain Education Service District.
Coree Terjeson is taking on the role of principal at Washington Elementary School.
Terjeson serves as the assistant principal at Washington Elementary, where she is completing her first year in this position. Before being at Washington she was a dean of students, special education teacher and intervention specialist for the Hermiston School District.
Her teaching career started in the Pendleton School District in 2010 as a special education teacher. Terjeson will replace Washington Principal J.P. Richards who resigned effective to take a position closer to family.
Heidi Paullus is succeeding Terjeson as the assistant principal position at Washington Elementary.
Paullus now works for the InterMountain ESD as the Virtual Online Academy principal. For nine years prior she worked as an instructional coach for the ESD. She also taught sixth grade at Sunridge Middle School for three years, fourth grade for five years in the Hermiston School District and fourth grade for eight years in the Jefferson County School District.
T.J. Presley is the district’s selection as the new assistant principal at Sherwood Elementary School.
Presley is the 6-12 grade principal and athletic director in the Pilot Rock School District. He began his teaching career in the Pilot Rock School District as a middle level math teacher. Presley succeeds Kelm as she moves into the principal job at Sunridge Middle School.
