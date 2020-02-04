PENDLETON — With the country dipping in and out of recession and the state’s education funding struggling to meet demand, the Pendleton School District has spent the decade largely trying to avoid staff layoffs.
But with $1 billion in annual revenue expected to be injected into the Oregon school system in the coming years, the district is now preparing to staff up.
As a part of the newly passed Student Success Act, every district in the state is required to submit a Student Investment Account plan to the Oregon Department of Education. Pendleton Superintendent Chris Fritsch went over an executive summary of the district’s tentative plan with the school board at a meeting on Tuesday, revealing that the district planned to create more than a dozen new positions with its share of the Student Success money.
A survey of staff and parents showed that most respondents ranked “social and behavioral issues,” “attendance,” and “class size,” as the most significant barriers to success.
Fritsch said the goal is for the plan to reflect some of those concerns.
Elementary school
Fritsch said the district wants to focus much of its new resources on the early grades, and it shows.
The plan calls for hiring five classroom teachers at the K-3 level, a figure the district believes will reduce class sizes to 19-22 across those levels.
To address an increasing number of young students who have experienced trauma, the district also wants to hire two licensed staff who would specifically work with those students. The district is already piloting this initiative at the Pendleton Early Learning Center with the help of the InterMountain Education Service District and Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc.
The district wants to further expand its Native American language program by hiring a native language teacher at the elementary level. According to the executive summary, the district finds the current program lacking.
“Currently, we have a Native American classroom teacher working with a representative from (the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation) to deliver the program,” the document states. “We do not feel this has been meeting the intended outcomes. By having one full-time teacher dedicated to this, we feel that we can provide a better program (throughout) K-5. We could continue the relationship with CTUIR for this project.”
Historically, there’s been an achievement gap between American Indian students and their peers in Pendleton schools.
The district also wants to add another special education teacher, a music teacher, and an unspecified number of English language learners and classified staff.
Besides new staff, the district intends to buy curriculum and technology with the Student Success money.
Middle school
Sunridge Middle School wants to hire a third counselor for its facility, an addition that allows Sunridge to comply with the 250 to 1 ratio recommended by the American School Counselor Association.
Continuing with the social-emotional scheme, the district wants to also direct funds to create a licensed staff position fluent in Positive Behavior Intervention Strategies, a framework meant to improve student behavior.
Although the position might be viewed as a “dean of students,” Fritsch said the employee wouldn’t just be a disciplinarian.
“It’s not just a reactive interview,” he said. “It should also have a preventative component to it.”
Along with every other school, the middle school expects to hire more educational assistants and paraprofessionals, but the exact number and their assignments won’t be determined until later.
Under the plan, Sunridge would also team up with the high schools to help fund the school resource officer position. Fritsch said that since the position was started in the early 1990s, the Pendleton Police Department has covered the entire cost.
High school
The Pendleton School District’s enrollment has been steadily declining for years, a fact officials mostly attribute to families moving out of town.
But the district thinks it can retain some local students being siphoned off by online charter schools, and it wants to hire a licensed employee to support the district’s own online offerings.
Like the other levels, the high school plans to add a behavioral specialist, a special education teacher, and more classified staff, but it could also create a unique position.
The district wants to collaborate with Blue Mountain Community College to fund a “success coach,” who would focus on getting first generation and underrepresented students into college.
