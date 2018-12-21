Ever since the mobile command center — a hollowed-out travel trailer with modern drone control equipment — debuted a couple of years ago, it’s seen consistent use from UAS companies looking to do operations in remote parts of Eastern Oregon.
Thanks to $301,122 state grant, the command center will soon be getting a companion.
Pendleton UAS Range Manager Darryl Abling said the new mobile command center will replicate the same function as the existing trailer.
The rest of the money will be used for the mission control and innovation center, the test range’s administrative offices and a facility that offers customers equipment and space for training, operations, and manufacturing.
The grant will fund new equipment that will bolster the facility’s 3D printing and metal fabricating capabilities.
Steve Chrisman, Pendleton airport manager and economic development director, said UAS companies need the equipment for prototyping their drones.
He added that a recent client used this type of equipment to trim pounds off their vehicle.
“Every ounce counts,” he said.
The UAS range has a bigger fish still on the line in the form of a pending U.S. Economic Development Administration grant application.
The grant would help fund the construction of new hangars at the Pendleton airport, which are in high demand from drone companies.
Chrisman said the city expects a decision on the application sometime within the first quarter of 2019 and is still confident in its chances.
