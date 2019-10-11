PENDLETON — At a meeting Tuesday, the Pendleton City Council will spend much of its time discussing grants, on both the giving and receiving end.
The council will be asked by its arts committee to approve a $65,000 grant to help establish the Pendleton Veterans Memorial Park near the corner of Highway 11 and Southeast Court Avenue.
The project is a collaboration between the city and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 922, which has already purchased some of the materials for the main attraction that will feature a medallion for each branch of the military and a to-be-determined centerpiece art installation.
With the total cost of the project set at $123,753, committee Chairman Charles Denight wrote in a report that the rest would be covered by a state grant and a VFW fundraising campaign.
With the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range in the midst of a seven-figure industrial expansion, the city is looking to recoup some of the costs through a grant.
Staff is recommending that the council allow Business Oregon to designate the range’s expansion a Regionally Specific Industrial Site.
The designation will allow the city to apply for a 50% income tax reimbursement from the state for each job created on the site, up to $20 million.
The expansion will be paid for, in part, by a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. The council will also vote to accept the grant at the meeting.
The council meeting will be held Tuesday at the council chambers in city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.