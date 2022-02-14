PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton wants to hire someone to help it speak to the public.
The city posted a job ad for a “communications specialist,” a part-time position that will be responsible for facilitating the city’s internal and external communication. The 20-hour-per-week position is offering between $29,120 and $32,240 in pay per year plus limited benefits.
City council and staff have bandied the idea of hiring a permanent spokesperson or public information officer for years, but City Manager Robb Corbett said it gained more traction once the city council adopted improving communication as an official goal.
Rather than assign communication duties to an existing employee, Corbett said he decided to leave an unrelated position unfilled and create the specialist position in its stead.
“It's just become more and more difficult for us to do everything that needs to be done or to carry it to the next level,” he said. “We didn't feel like the staff could do that in addition to their jobs.”
The staffer will report straight to Corbett and have to fill a wide range of communication roles.
Pendleton has seen an uptick in infrastructure projects such as road repairs and utility replacements in recent years. Corbett said one of the specialists tasks will be to regularly update residents on construction projects around town and explain how they may impact their neighborhoods or commutes.
“We've not done a very good job of keeping people informed about what's happening,” he said. “I'm not talking broadly. I'm talking about when (the) street’s ripped up. I think people want to know what's going on.”
The specialist also would help manage the city’s social media accounts, but not just to post updates or press releases. Corbett said the employee will need to post corrections or responses when the city feels like misinformation about an issue is spreading.
Many of the communication employee’s responsibilities are reflective of the council’s previous complaints about the city’s communication process, council members often asking staff members how the city is addressing complaints they feel are unfair or inaccurate.
Another running issue the council frequently brings up is what the city is doing to promote its successes. Corbett said the specialist would be tasked with posting highlights and accomplishments.
“We've accomplished quite a bit and there are a lot of things that are happening that we're not talking about that we need to be talking about,” he said. “We're hoping that this person will help us to be able to identify those things that we need to celebrate as a community and to share that with the public.”
The city expects to fill the position in the near future. The application period for the position closes Feb. 28.
