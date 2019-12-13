PENDLETON — Five degrees in water temperature could drastically change the way Pendleton’s sewer plant operates.
At a Pendleton City Council workshop Tuesday, Public Works Director Bob Patterson and Preston Van Meter, a principal engineer with consulting firm Murraysmith, explained the proposed update to the wastewater treatment plant facility plan.
The plan was last updated in 2007 and was meant to update the facility to address the ammonia and temperature standards set by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality at the time.
The sewer plant deposits 100% of its discharge into the Umatilla River, which it can do as long as its total maximum daily load stays below 69.9 degrees.
What’s changed since the last time Pendleton renewed its permit with DEQ is a federal court ruling that lowered the criteria to 64.4 degrees to protect salmon habitat.
Van Meter said that’s difficult to do on the Umatilla River, especially during the warm weather months from May to October.
Although temperature standards are still up in the air, the city expects the state to address temperature rules on the Umatilla River by 2027.
If DEQ does require the lower temperature standard, the city wants to be prepared, but Van Meter said some solutions, like chilling the water before it’s discharged into the river, might be too expensive.
Instead, city staff and their consultants are recommending the city reduce what it discharges into the river.
“We’re not recommending to get out of the river for six months,” Van Meter said. “What we’re saying is, maximize the amount of water you can put in the river, and then have another plan. Try to diversify your investment portfolio.”
Instead of discharging into the Umatilla during warm-weather months, Patterson said the city could direct wastewater to a green belt around Interstate 84 or transport the sewage elsewhere for agricultural uses.
But the wastewater treatment plant’s discharge isn’t the only thing at the plant in need of potential upgrades.
With the sewer plant in continuous operation at the confluence of the Umatilla River and McKay Creek since the early 1950s, Wastewater Superintendent Mark Milne said some of the infrastructure at the facility is starting to show its age while other parts are in need of upgrades.
“It’s an old facility,” he said. “It hasn’t kept up with the new requirements. It’s pretty expensive. It’s not cheap to upgrade the building.”
Over the next 20 years, Murraysmith recommended the city spend $22.1 million on wastewater treatment plant repairs and improvements.
All the projects are separated into four phases, and Patterson said the $2 million first phase, which includes money for secondary digester and gas storage, can be paid for with existing city funds.
But should the city decide to change the way it handles its sewer discharge, Patterson said the costs of storing and transporting wastewater haven’t been fully calculated.
Patterson said it will be more expensive than what the city does now, but it’s too soon to see how that will affect sewer rates.
The city is in the midst of a five-year rate hike that’s set to end in 2020. Once it ends, Patterson said the city will reanalyze sewer rates to determine whether they’ll meet the needs of the system.
