PENDLETON — The city’s vacation rental market used to revolve around Round-Up, but companies like Airbnb mean it’s now a year-round business.
The number of Airbnb operants has grown large enough that the city of Pendleton has taken steps to regulate the emerging market.
The city modernized its lodging tax ordinance in July 2018 to include “vacation rentals by owner,” and on June 12, City Attorney Nancy Kerns sent out a letter to Airbnb operators to remind them that they too needed to obtain a city business license and pay the city’s lodging room tax.
She also spelled out the penalties if any vacation rental owners failed to comply.
“Violations of this ordinance, such as operating a lodging facility when not properly licensed and certified, and failure to remit lodging taxes to the City when due, are violations of City ordinance which are subject to citation and potential penalty of $500 per day in violation,” she wrote.
Five self-described Airbnb businesses acquired a license in June, although there are more listed on the Airbnb website.
About a dozen property owners were offering up their homes to visitors in early November, a month that falls into the Pendleton tourism off-season.
Websites like Airbnb and VRBO allow any property owner to act as a hotelkeeper.
The websites offer a platform where the owner offers their room or house to potential visitors, who book the vacation rental the same way they would a hotel room.
Finance Director Linda Carter said the problem is that many Airbnb operators either don’t know they need to pay a lodging tax or assume Airbnb is already collecting the lodging tax on their behalf.
Although Airbnb has deals with some Oregon cities and counties to act as a tax collector, it doesn’t have an agreement with Pendleton.
Carter said the lack of tax collection coordination isn’t just restricted to vacation rental website, but also extends to third-party online booking services, which is increasingly becoming the way many travelers arrange for lodging.
The city assesses two different taxes on travelers who stay the night in Pendleton: an 8% lodging room tax and a $1.50-per-night tourism promotion assessment charge.
The majority of the money generated from those two taxes goes toward the Pendleton Convention Center and the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce.
With Oregon charging its own lodging taxes, the state has been discussing the issue of tax collection with Airbnb for years.
In 2018, the Legislature passed a bill that gave local governments the ability to collect taxes from Airbnb and other travel intermediaries.
Once the letter went out, the need to collect their own taxes came as a surprise to a couple of Airbnb operators.
Andre Rauch and his wife are currently based in the Portland area, but they recently bought a home on the North Hill to be closer to his family’s wheat farms in the Pendleton and Lexington areas.
The house has operated as an Airbnb for the past six months as the couple plans its eventual move back, and Rauch said it would probably be booked every day if he didn’t block out time for personal use.
Rauch said his vacation rental has found an audience with people looking to find a meet-up destination between the Northwest epicenters of Portland, Spokane and Boise.
Angela Walken has also found her Southwest Court Avenue Airbnb, which goes by the “The Court House,” to be very popular.
“It’s been as busy as I can handle,” she said.
Walken splits her time between Eugene and Pendleton, and her entry into vacation rental sprung out of curiosity over whether she could take advantage of her property’s proximity to the downtown area and the Round-Up Grounds.
The Court House does host guests for big events like the recent Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, but Walken said it also attracts people looking to stay in town months at a time.
Although both Walker and Rauch are now complying with the city’s lodging tax laws, they both said it would be easier if Airbnb collected the taxes for them.
Carter said the city is working on drafting a law that would require Airbnb to collect taxes on the city’s behalf to address this issue.
Airbnb did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.