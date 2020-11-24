PENDLETON — After not placing in last year’s Pendleton Lions Club Peace Poster Contest, Payten Brumley was determined to win this year.
The Sunridge Middle School student spent hours planning and drawing her poster, and on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, she placed first in the Pendleton competition before winning the district competition less than a week later.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “Last year, I competed and didn’t make it and it was kind of a bummer so this year I really wanted to try my best.”
Fresh off her win at the district level, Brumley’s poster will advance to the multidistrict competition, which encompasses Lions clubs from throughout Oregon and Northern California. In addition to advancing her poster, Brumley claimed $300 in prize money for her win at the Pendleton level.
When Brumley sat down to think about this year’s theme for the poster contest, “peace through service,” she was drawn to the idea of service in the Army, law enforcement and firefighting.
“When I think of peace through service I think of service as a police officer or firefighter or in the Army,” she said.
But Brumley didn’t stop at the idea of service to the community. Having become more interested in the Black Lives Matter movement and the idea of racial inequity, Brumley wanted to include a nod to racial justice as well.
Brumley’s winning poster featured a trio of raised fists with varying shades of skin tones clad in uniforms for the police, fire department and military overlaid on a background of nature with doves symbolizing peace and a rainbow.
“I really wanted to show that it doesn’t matter what color you are — honestly — it matters if you’re a good person and I wanted to convey that,” she said.
In a close second-place finish, Madelyn Gunter claimed a $200 prize for her poster. There was no third-place finisher.
Gunter said she spent time thinking about what the world would be like if peace were achieved, and developed her poster from there. Gunter’s poster features a small gathering of people in a peace symbol on a background of flags from around the globe.
“I drew people coming together and some of the flags of the world,” said Gunter.
While the poster contest is usually run as an in-class activity for Sunridge Middle School students, the move to remote learning forced the Pendleton Lions Club to look at other sponsors for the contest. A part of the International Peace Poster Contest held by the Lions annually, this year’s contest was sponsored by the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Risa Riggen, the Pendleton Lions Club member in charge of running the contest, said despite efforts to get out information and handing out more than 20 poster kits throughout the month of October, only two participants handed in completed posters, something she isn’t taking for granted.
“We got two kids to think about things and do entries, and they did a good job and they were thoughtful,” said Riggen. “That’s all I can ask for.”
Riggen praised the creativity of the two contestants and said that the posters would have been standouts even in a conventional year.
“These girls did it on their own. They weren’t sitting in class for a month talking about what peace means,” she said. “And they each had a very individual way of looking at it.”
