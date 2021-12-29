PENDLETON — If all goes according to the school board’s plan, the Pendleton School District could know its next superintendent by early April.
In the wake of Superintendent Chris Fritsch’s retirement announcement in November, the Pendleton School Board held a special meeting Thursday, Dec. 23, to meet with its consultants and set a timeline for the search to come. After the meeting ended, the board issued a press release with a detailed hiring timetable for the district’s next chief executive.
On Jan. 4, the district will open the superintendent position to applicants and open a public survey to solicit opinions on the superintendent search. The district’s job ad won’t close until March 4 but the search will start to accelerate shortly after that.
The board will hold preliminary interviews March 29 and 30 and then interview finalists April 4-6. Immediately following the end of the final round of interviews, the board expects to name Fritsch’s successor on April 7. The new superintendent is slated to start July 1, the beginning of the district’s fiscal year.
At its Dec. 13 meeting, the board hired Northwest Leadership Partners, a consulting firm comprised of former superintendents with experience in Oregon and Washington. In the press release, the two consultants working directly with the district — Sergio Hernandez and Bill Jordan — both reside in Walla Walla, their proximity to Pendleton touted by Board Chair Lynn Lieuallen in the press release.
At the meeting, Lieuallen said keeping the public engaged in the process was important because community members already have approached her to express their interest in news on the superintendent search.
“There has been great interest in the process,” she said. “More so than last time.”
Hernandez warned the board that 20-30 applications for an open superintendent position used to be the norm, but districts have been seeing less during recent searches. He attributed the trend to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic and a tense political environment that’s led to conflict at the school board level.
“People are hunkering down instead of wanting to move,” he said.
Board members also wondered whether the district’s $145,000 to $155,000 salary range still was competitive.
“I don’t want to trip over a $100 bill to pick up a nickel,” board member Patrick Gregg said.
Jordan and Hernandez said that, based on their research of local superintendent salaries, Pendleton’s offer was competitive for the region.
While the board provided a timeline most pertinent to the public, Northwest Leadership Associates suggested additional steps to try to secure the best candidate, including reviving the practice of site visits — having board members visit the superintendent finalists at their current workplace. The experience is supposed to give board members a chance to observe the candidates in their home environments and hold candid conversations with people who work with them.
Lieuallen said board members held a series of site visits during the 2016 superintendent search when all three finalists worked in Eastern Oregon. That search resulted in the hiring of Andy Kovach, who lasted less than a year on the job before resigning and departing the district. When the district repeated the process the following year, Lieuallen said the board did not conduct site visits with its four finalists, two of whom worked in districts outside the Northwest.
The board ultimately chose Fritsch, then the assistant superintendent of Longview Public Schools in southwestern Washington.
