PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton took another step to opening an area on the town’s South Hill for a massive housing development.
“It’s probably the biggest ever in Pendleton,” City Manager Robb Corbett said. “It’s three times the size of the Sunridge subdivision south of the middle school, but with an arterial road, allowing access to neighborhood streets. There could be 1,000 homes, plus commercial development in the western parcels.”
The city plans development of commercial and residential properties on about 250 acres south of Interstate 84 between Exits 210 and 216 within its urban growth boundary. The city estimates an $8 million price tag for a new road connecting Highway 11 near the Red Lion Inn with Highway 30 at the I-84 Exit 216 intersection. Given elevation changes, the project will require a $3 million water boost station, Corbett said.
Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden on July 29 announced securing funding for community projects across Oregon in the Fiscal Year 2023 Senate Appropriations bills. One of those items was $1.5 million for Pendleton for this housing expansion project.
The city council at its July 26 meeting authorized the Portland infrastructure engineering firm Murraysmith to complete two bid-ready water transmission main designs. The cost of the order is not to exceed $128,692.
The council approved a five-year professional engineering service agreement with Murraysmith in June 2017 and recently approved a one-year extension of the agreement to July 18, 2023, the meeting agenda reported.
The order addresses the design of two water transmission lines. Both are related to water system master planning projects:
One design is to replace the 1910 concrete box gravity line with a new 24-inch water transmission main. The older transmission main transfers water from the water filtration plant reservoir to the South Hill reservoirs. The new line means the city can abandon the gravity line, adding acres for development consideration.
The second design is for a new 18-inch transmission main to allow for development of about 270 acres. This is part of the booster pump station replacement already under design with Murraysmith.
"The goal of the water lines and boost pump station is to enable residential and commercial development whenever that might go ahead," Corbett explained.
City staff intended to perform this work in-house but there are three vacancies in the Community Development Department Engineering Division, prompting the city to seek a contractor. One is a newer position that has not been filled, another is from a retirement in January and the third is from a resignation in June. The city has not had success with filling these positions to date.
Pendleton has done outreach and advertising, garnering one non-qualified application to date, Corbett said. Lack of engineers has been an issue for both municipal and private sector firms.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved a $2 million revolving fund to Pendleton for the road late last year. The city is applying for state and federal grants for the water and road projects now.
“Pendleton’s policy is that developers have to pay their own way,” Corbett said. “The city is trying to put the money together, with the understanding that the developer would pay us back. We’re doing just enough right now, then we’ll create a reimbursement district, allowing property owners to repay us, based upon their development. There are huge upfront costs. We’ll partner with developers to jump start the project. Once repaid, the money will be reinvested.”
The city used its $2 million from the county to make a loan to another developer building house on Southwest Nye Avenue
“The houses will be built and the loan repaid before the (connector road) project gets off the ground,” Corbett added.
He also said the properties belong to the Rees and Goad families and Pendleton real estate broker Jim Whitney.
