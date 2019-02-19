The Pendleton City Council has always bet big on the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range, and they’re willing to take on more debt to keep it growing.
The council approved Tuesday taking out a $2.6 million loan from Business Oregon to build an 18,000-square-foot hangar at the airport.
The council got a letter from PAE ISR President Chico Moline saying that his drone company would like to expand their presence in Pendleton by leasing the new hangar for five years, adding that their intention was not a “binding commitment.”
The state proposed the city pay back the loan over 25 years, using $216,000 in expected annual rental revenue to make the payments.
Associate engineer Wayne Green said the new hangar would be located near Northwest 56th Street, adjacent to the hangar rented by A^3, the Airbus subsidiary that is designing and testing a driverless air taxi concept.
Although PAE is a multibillion-dollar company, Airport Manager and Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said defense contractors often prefer leasing existing infrastructure rather than building their own.
He anticipated that companies would begin privately investing in their own infrastructure once the airport hits a “critical mass” in terms of development, but until then, Chrisman said the city would have to provide space to drone companies.
The city previously took out a $1.7 million loan from the state in 2015 to build the hangar for A^3, but most of that loan was forgivable if the UAS range generated 165,000 in total labor hours at the range by April 2022. While the deal for the new hangar is just a straight loan, Chrisman said it could reduce the burden of the A^3 hangar loan by creating “several dozen” jobs at PAE ISR.
Because the rental revenue exceeds the loan repayment schedule, several councilors supported the idea of using all of the lease revenue to accelerate the repayment period from 25 years to 16 years.
Before the council unanimously voted to take out the loan, City Manager Robb Corbett said he didn’t see a reason why the city couldn’t continue to use state loans to build hangars, especially if a company expressed interest in renting one.
