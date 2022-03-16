PENDLETON — City staff presented its pilot plan for integrating ride-hailing companies such as Uber into Pendleton as a compromise, but only one party seemed satisfied with the result.
Finance Director Linda Carter shared the basics of the proposal with the city council at a meeting Tuesday, March 15: Elite Taxi, the city’s only cab business, would operate during the day and ride-hailing services would run during the evenings with a few overlapping hours between them. Elite would continue to operate city-subsidized programs for senior, disabled and low-income residents.
Currently, the city’s taxi ordinance prevents ride-hailing services from operating within the city because they don’t meet requirements to qualify as a taxicab service.
Carter said staff was recommending the city put the pilot program in place for three to four months, after which, the council would determine whether it wanted to extend the proposal, adjust it or do away with the program entirely.
The owners of Elite have repeatedly argued they need both cash fare and revenue from its contracts with the city to stay viable. Carter said the plan would allow aspiring Uber drivers to begin operating while protecting one of the few companies qualified to run its subsidized transportation services.
Matthew Johlke, who owns and operates Elite with his father, said the cab company was making a big sacrifice by relinquishing 40% of its service hours. But he later added Elite thought it could make it work through the decreased overhead it would see by not having to operate during late-night, low-volume hours.
A couple representing a group of residents who want to drive for Uber were less sanguine about the deal. Alicia and Jesse Reynen said they wanted Uber drivers to be able to operate 24/7 during the trial period, and they only accepted the compromise under pressure from city staff.
The plan also faced scrutiny from the council.
Councilor Dale Primmer said the city wouldn’t be able to truly measure the effect of ride-hail services on Elite unless both sides were able to run during the same hours. Agreeing with Primmer, Councilor Sally Brandsen said ride-hail services could open up a new customer base that wouldn’t use taxis ordinarily, meaning the two sides might not compete with one another for customers.
“We’re talking about two different markets here,” she said.
Councilor Linda Neuman asked how the city would track the results of the pilot program. City Manager Robb Corbett said one of the only ways the city could determine the financial impact of the program was for Elite to open its books at the end of the period.
The council didn’t seem to reach a consensus by the time Mayor John Turner ended discussion for the night. The next step is for staff to draft an ordinance based on the proposal, and Turner said the council could decide whether to move forward with the pilot during discussions on the ordinance.
Unlike most other ordinances, which usually require two meetings before being passed, the staff’s plan calls for the council to unanimously vote to waive that requirement, hold a public hearing and then vote on the ordinance. Should it pass, the council would also declare an emergency so that it could take effect immediately.
Staff anticipated the council voting on the ordinance at its April 5 meeting. While the Reynens and Johlkes were the only people allowed to talk at the podium on Tuesday, the upcoming public hearing will allow anyone to state their thoughts for or against the ordinance.
