PENDLETON – When 13-year-old Avery Brown submitted her entry to the Pendleton Lions Club Peace Poster Contest in November, she wasn’t expecting much to come of it.
“I was honestly just aiming for the local competition and didn’t think I would get that far,’ she said.
But Brown, an eighth grader at Sunridge Middle School, has been on a winning streak. In the months since, Brown’s poster has won not only the Pendleton competition, but also the district and state level competitions. She is now in the running for the International Lions Peace Poster Contest against participants from around the globe.
“It’s really exciting,” she said. “I never thought I would get this far at all.”
According to Risa Riggen, who organizes the competition for the Pendleton Lions Club, Brown is the first student from Pendleton to make it to the international competition. The winners of the international competition will be announced on Feb. 1, with the winning poster artist receiving a $5000 scholarship and an expenses-paid trip to Lions Day with the United Nations in New York.
At the district level, Brown’s poster faced competition from throughout District G, which encompasses most of Eastern Oregon and covers about two-thirds of the state’s geography, according to Elgin Lions Club member and District G Peace Poster Chair Gerald Hopkins. Hopkins said he could not recall the number of posters submitted to the district competition but there was at least one for each of the Lions Clubs throughout the district.
“We’re very excited and it’s such an honor for our district to be represented at the international level,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins said he can’t remember the last time a member of District G advanced to the international competition.
“It may have happened, but I can’t recall when or who it would’ve been,” he said. “We’ve had some score at state but I can’t recall anyone internationally.”
Each year, students between the ages of 11 and 13 design posters using a theme announced by the International Lions Club. This year’s theme was “we are all connected.” Students are encouraged to dive into the meaning of the theme and use it to design their posters as a way of promoting global peace.
“I started out with the dove and tried to incorporate all of the countries,” Brown said. “I wanted to bring together one idea to symbolize everybody coming together around peace.”
Brown’s poster features a ribbon of flags from various countries wrapping around a dove.
“I first went over with a colored pencil and then over with markers to make the shine on the ocean,” she said.
Brown said she always has been interested in art but began to see it as more of a hobby than just a class in the last year. She said her success in the poster contest has been inspiring after doubting her placement in an advanced art class earlier in the year.
“I’ve always been interested in it,” she said. “But I’ve never taken it that seriously until now.”
