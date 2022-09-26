PENDLETON — Chilly mornings may be deceptive the last week of September as temperatures in Pendleton will reach near-record highs before dropping again Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
NWS meteorologist Joe Solomon said normal temperatures for late September in Pendleton generally hover around 70 degrees, with lows in the low to mid 40s, but this week temperatures could spike as high as the high 80 to low 90 degrees.
The record high for Sept. 26 in Pendleton is 94 and for Sept. 27. is 91. While the temperatures Sept. 26 won’t reach the high in the record book, he said, it could happen Sept. 27
The increase in temperatures is due to a high pressure ridge moving over the western United States and bringing higher heat until Sept. 27.
“This high pressure system isn’t going to be here for a long time — five to six days above normal temperatures,” Solomon said.
Starting Sept. 28, low pressure will push the high pressure out of the Pendleton area, he said, “and we’ll be back down closer to normal for temperatures.”
The National Weather Service also reported wind is going to pickup early this week, with 5-15 mph winds through Sept. 26 increasing to 12-25 mph Sept. 28 and 29 with gusts up to 35 mph. The strongest winds will be in the Columbia Basin and across mountain ridgetops.
“Weather is never normal,” Solomon said. “Rather than looking at the two extremes we call the middle normal. We’re always somewhere in between.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.