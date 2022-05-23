The Radisson Hotel remains under construction Sunday, May 22, 2022, near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport on top of Airport Hill, Pendleton. The city announced there will be a test blast between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. May 26 near the airport as part of the $10.5 million project to improve water pressure and storage on the west side of Pendleton.
PENDLETON — Some residents of Pendleton and surrounding areas may feel a shake Thursday afternoon, May 26.
The city in a press release announced Aggregate Resource Drilling will conduct a test blast between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. that day at the site of a new water reservoir and booster pump station near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport. The test blast is to demonstrate the project will not produce ground vibrations or air blasts that exceed set limits.
For the test, crews will be blasting and drilling 3-inch diameter boreholes to depths between 6 and 19 feet. The blast will occur within the limits of the reservoir excavation, but it may be felt in other areas of the city, according to the announcement, and the results of the blast will help crews determine additional needs.
Another two to four blastings will occur in June, and the city will send notices about those when specific dates are determined.
The blasting is one of the first stages of construction of the Airport Water Reservoir and Booster Pump Station Project, part of a $10.5 million project to improve water pressure and storage on the west side of Pendleton. The controlled blasting and rock excavation make way for a new 2 million gallon welded steel water reservoir.
“The new airport reservoir will provide additional storage for the city’s gravity water pressure zone, in addition to serving as storage for the airport pressure zone,” according to the press release.
Improvements at the site include a new airport water booster station on the reservoir site. The new booster pump station will handle 4,500 gallons per minute, allowing for industrial growth opportunities underway at the airport industrial parks.
The project is part of the Water System Master Plan the city adopted in 2015. When complete, the project will replace 1940s vintage storage reservoirs and booster pump stations, provide better water pressure for the area and allow for additional development at the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.
The city council in September 2021 approved the project. According to meeting minutes, the city money for the project comes from the Federal Safe Drinking Water Revolving Fund Loan through Business Oregon. The city previously secured the loan and had about $12.7 million remaining for this project well supply development, and water line upgrades.
Public Works Director Bob Patterson at the time said staff was hopeful the work would wrap up in 12 months, but it may end up taking 15 months.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.