The city of Pendleton will start its annual series of public budget meetings April 30.
The Pendleton Budget Committee, a group comprised of nine members of the Pendleton City Council and nine residents, will review the proposed 2019-20 budget and collect input from the public.
The April 30 meeting will take place at 7 a.m. The committee will also hold meetings on May 2 at 7 a.m., May 7 at 6 p.m., May 9 at 7 a.m. and May 10 at 7 a.m., if necessary. All meetings will be held in the Vert Club Room at the Pendleton City Hall complex, which is accessible from the 300 block of Southwest Fourth Street.
Once the budget is approved by the budget committee, it will go before the city council for adoption ahead of the 2019-20 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
The proposed budget is available at Pendleton City Hall at 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., or online at the city of Pendleton website in the finance department section.
