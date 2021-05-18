PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton is hosting a grand opening for its new electric car charging station, a first of its kind for the city.
The 102 S.W. Frazer Ave. station, in the same parking lot as the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce and the Heritage Station Museum, will feature a 15-20 minute presentation during the 5 p.m. ceremony on Friday, May 21.
The charging station has been in operation since April and joins the charging station at the Wildhorse Resort & Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, which only services Tesla vehicles.
The station cost $77,000 and was mostly paid for with a grant from Pacific Power, with the rest of the cost supplemented by the city’s urban renewal district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.